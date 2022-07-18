Two juveniles injured after shooting in Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in Dunkirk are investigating after two juveniles were injured after a shooting Sunday.

Police said the shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. Sunday on Route 60 when a vehicle that was traveling south passed by another vehicle that began shooting at it.

According to police, two juveniles were shot and went to the Red Apple Kwik Fill in Fredonia for safety and medical assistance. They were then transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital. No information was given on their condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police desk at 716-366-2266 or the confidential tipline at 716-363-0313.