Dunkirk man charged in connection to shooting of two juveniles in July

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Dunkirk man has been formally charged in connection to the shooting of two juveniles in July.

The Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office announced that 34-year-old Javier Cruz-Corraliza was arraigned on a four-count indictment in Chautauqua County Court on Thursday. He faces one count of first-degree assault, two counts of first-degree attempted assault and one count of second-degree assault. The judge set bail at $25,000 cash or $50,000 property bond.

According to the district attorney's office, two children, ages 8 and 12, were injured in the shooting that occurred on July 18, 2022 in Dunkirk. He is due back in court on November 28 for a discovery conference.