Road closure and traffic pattern announced for Buffalo Bills Monday Night Football game against New England Patriots

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots will battle for first place in the AFC East on Monday Night Football.

Ahead of the matchup, the Erie County Sheriff's Office has announced a road closure and traffic pattern for the game.

Abbott Road



The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 3:15 p.m.;

The road will remain closed until after the game;

Lots 2, 3, Camper lot, and Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Rte. 20a;

Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Rte. 20.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)



After the game, Rte. 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Dr. can only travel westbound.

Stadium Lots



All stadium lots open at 4:15 p.m., and drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.

7 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski said the early forecast shows there will be strong winds and the potential for rain early in the day and snow later in the day. You can find the full Monday Night Football forecast here.

Due to the possible impact of weather, the sheriff's office said those attending the game should schedule additional time for travel to and from the stadium.

The sheriff's office also said those attending should anticipate volume delays because most of the traffic to the stadium will occur during the evening rush hour.

Those who are not attending are asked to avoid the area. If you're not attending you can watch the game right here on 7ABC! You can find all the information on how to watch here.