Patriots vs. Bills Monday Night Football forecast: strong winds with potential for lake effect snow

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday night at Highmark Stadium, the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills will play in one of the most significant regular season games in their division rivalry.

The Patriots sit one game ahead of the Bills at the top of the AFC East division standings— meaning a Bills win would send them into first place heading into the final third of the season.

Both teams will have to contend with some disruptive weather conditions in order to come out on top. Here's a look at the forecast.

Pregame

Monday morning will start with temperatures in the 50s. It will be mild and wet to start your day.

Tailgating

A strong cold front will move through WNY early in the afternoon. Winds will increase and temperatures will tumble. Winds could gust near 50mph early in the afternoon. By 3 p.m., the rain will begin to mix with snow.

WKBW

Kickoff

By kickoff, temperatures will be near 30 degrees. Strong gusts of wind will continue through kickoff and throughout the game.

WKBW Winds

During the game

Expect temperatures in the 20s by the second half of the game, with winds gusting near 40 mph. Lake effect snow is possible as well on Monday night. As of Friday, it's too early to forecast accurate snow totals, but it will definitely be windy and cold for the game.