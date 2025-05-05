Rite Aid to close all locations in New York State

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rite Aid plans to close all 178 of its locations in New York State next month, according to a letter sent to employees Monday by CEO Matthew Schroeder, obtained by 7 News.

News of the closure comes on the same day the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in two years. Reuters reports the company has assets and liabilities estimated to be in the $1 billion to $10 billion range.

In the letter to employees, Schroeder said the decision is based on a rapidly changing healthcare and retail landscape, saying "the dramatic downturn in the economy, potential litigation, and increased costs (including tariffs) from our suppliers and landlords have necessitated employee separations that were unforeseen, as we were actively seeing funding and pursing several alternative strategic transactions with the hope that this action could be avoided or postponed."

Rite Aid has 73 pharmacies across Western New York, including 13 in the City of Buffalo alone. The chain closed eight locations in the area last year.

Efforts to seek capital in order for the chain to continue operations were not successful, Schroeder said. The layoffs announced Monday will begin on June 4.

7 News has reached out to a Rite Aid spokesperson for comment.