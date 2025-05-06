Customers switching to local pharmacies after Rite Aid announced plans to close New York stores

A Rite Aid spokesperson told 7 News that the company is closing locations in New York State, and the company is in the process of selling its stores and assets.

"We're losing a pharmacy," said Michael Manuszewski, Supervising Pharmacist at Island Prescription Center on Grand Island.

He opened the pharmacy 18 years ago, which is just down the block from a Rite Aid store.

WKBW Michael Manuszewski, of Island Prescription Center

"Over the past six, eight months, we've been seeing a lot of people...because of issues with Rite Aid," explained Manuszewski. "We've seen a lot of people coming in wanting to switch over."

WKBW Island Prescription Center, on Grand Island

Patrick Conn of Grand Island went into Island Prescription Center on Tuesday to get new patient cards for himself and his wife.

"I try and support everyone on Grand Island," said Conn, who called Rite Aid closures an "inconvenience."

Other customers came into the pharmacy on Tuesday morning to register.

"There's a lot of work, and I expect it to get busier," said Manuszewski.

But if you don't live on Grand Island and rely on Rite Aid, there are other options to get prescriptions filled:



Express Scripts

CVS, Walgreen and Wegmans all offer home delivery for medications

Veterans can check in with your local VA about mail-order prescriptions

You can ask your doctor about filling medications through online pharmacies such as Amazon Pharmacy, Capsule, NowRX, Cost Plus Drugs, and HoneyBee

Avoid any website that claims a doctor can fill a prescription without seeing you.

WKBW Pharmacy Options

Rite Aid employees received notices from the company that informed them that their employment could be terminated starting June 4. We're told not all stores will necessarily close next month.