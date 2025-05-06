'It's just a shame': Rite Aid customers across WNY worry their pharmacy will close

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — From the City of Buffalo to our rural communities, Rite Aid shoppers are very worried they might lose their pharmacy. Their reaction comes after Rite Aid announced stores would be closing in New York State.

“I feel kind of sad about it, because I do get my medications in here,” said Joy Parker.

Rite Aid customers, who rely on the store for their prescriptions and shopping, told me they're very upset to find out their store might be closing.

WKBW Joy Parker, Buffalo resident and Rite Aid customer.

I met Parker outside the Rite Aid located on Elmwood in Buffalo. She does not have a car and would hate to lose this store.

"What do you like about this store?” I asked.

“I like that everybody's really friendly when you come in," Parker said. "I like that they always have a lot of things in stock, too. They know you by name – I’ve been coming here for about a year now, so they know me by name."

WKBW Rite Aid on Elmwood & Bryant in Buffalo.

A Rite Aid spokesperson told 7 News the company is in the process of selling its stores and assets, and not all stores will necessarily close next month.

WKBW Brnadette, Buffalo resident and Rite Aid customer.

“It's just a shame,” said Brnadette, who lives on the city's east side.

Brnadette, pronounced Bernadette, was getting ready to leave the Genesee and Fillmore location that she relies on for prescriptions for herself and her mom.

"So if this were to close, that would be really difficult?” I asked.

“Yes, it will. I mean we don't have any drug stores to really send our medication to, so it would be a burden on me and my mother and other family members as well,” she said.

WKBW Rite Aid at Genesee & Fillmore in Buffalo.

Inside the Genesee Street Rite Aid, I saw many empty shelves. This was an observation many of you have also shared with us on our WKBW Facebook page.

"They already don't have anything on the shelves. Everything is locked up, and now the pharmacy is getting closed. It's just a shame,” said Brnadette.

WKBW Empty shelves inside the Rite Aid on Genesee Street in Buffalo.

Some residents who did not want to go on camera told me they live nearby and walk to this pharmacy and that's why it's so important to them.

The lack of nearby drugstores is also a struggle in rural communities.

I headed to Silver Creek, where I met Dianne Skinner. She lives in Forestville and comes to this nearby Rite Aid for all her medications.

WKBW Dianne Skinner, Forestville resident.

"Everyone uses this Rite Aid, especially with the local doctors down here — everyone uses this Rite Aid for pharmaceutical needs,” Skinner said.

"What would happen to you if it closed?” I asked.

“I have to drive further, in the snow and everything else, because nothing could be delivered, and I have to drive another 13 miles instead of six miles to come down and get my medicine," said Skinner.

WKBW Rite Aid in Silver Creek.

An inconvenience that is expected to become more widespread in the months ahead.