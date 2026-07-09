Reward offered for information leading to arrest of man wanted in Stevens Avenue shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Daevon Alexander.

According to Crime Stoppers, Alexander is wanted by the Buffalo Police Department's Gun Violence Unit in relation to the shootings that occurred in the area of Stevens Avenue over the Fourth of July weekend. Buffalo police tell 7 News they believe Alexander was the promoter of the "street party" that grew out of control, in which 11 people were shot across multiple locations.

Crime Stoppers said citizens are urged to come forward with information on where to locate Alexander. If you have information, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161.

WATCH: BPD: 11 people shot during street party that 'exploded' in size over Fourth of July weekend

BPD: 11 people shot during street party that 'exploded' in size over Fourth of July weekend

"Delavan and Grider, where the promoter had been advertising, began as a manageable crowd, but the crowd size exploded," BPD Commissioner Erika Shields said early this week. "Unfortunately, many of the individuals at the location and at the adjoining streets were combative and seeking to wreak chaos. Multiple individuals had guns. And this presented an enormous safety challenge for the police, both to themselves and protecting the public."

Over the course of two hours, four people were shot on Stevens Avenue, three on Glenwood, one on Mosell, one on Humber, one on E. Delavan and Norfolk Ave, and another shooting victim drove up to ECMC. The youngest victim was a 13-year-old girl. The oldest was a 51-year-old woman.

"I am beyond disgusted with the organizer of this event. And I am coordinating with the city's corporate council to pursue a cease and desist order along with holding them responsible for the city's overtime bill," Shields said eariert this week.

Buffalo Police Lieutenant Mike Maritato responded to the street party. We spoke to him earlier this week, and he said it was among the top three most chaotic moments of his career.

WATCH: 'Absolute chaos': Buffalo police lieutenant describes Fourth of July street party violence

'Absolute chaos': Buffalo police lieutenant describes Fourth of July street party violence

On Wednesday, Buffalo city leaders, police, and community members gathered at Mount Olive Baptist Church for an emergency meeting to address gun violence in the city.

WATCH: Buffalo leaders, residents meet to address gun violence after 11 people were shot over holiday weekend