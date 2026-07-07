BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Surveillance video shows huge crowds and police trying to cordon off Grider Street and Stevens Avenue after a street party on the Fourth of July in Buffalo. Buffalo Police Lieutenant Mike Maritato was in the middle of it.

"It was absolute chaos," Maritato said. He said it was among the top three most chaotic moments of his career.

"It was just the masses. I mean numbers in the thousands, the violence in such a short period of time," Maritato said.

11 people were shot. The youngest victim was 13. He says fireworks were thrown at officers, who were also assaulted with spit and pepper spray.

WATCH: BPD: 11 people shot during street party that 'exploded' in size over Fourth of July weekend

BPD: 11 people shot during street party that 'exploded' in size over Fourth of July weekend

Maritato said he recognized some of the people in the crowd, having served in that district for a number of years.

"There were some serious repeat offenders that I know by name that were out there," Maritato said. "That should scare people that there are violent offenders that are...the police do their job and unfortunately, they are released back into the public and who knows what role they had that night is my concern."

Maritato also voiced concern about potential weapons in the crowd.

"There were, who knows how many handguns there; who knows how many firearms? That is a very serious and dangerous situation and the unknown and even more of what could have been is terrifying," Maritato said.

WATCH: 'Absolute chaos': Buffalo police lieutenant describes Fourth of July street party violence

'Absolute chaos': Buffalo police lieutenant describes Fourth of July street party violence

Maritato is the 1st Vice President of the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association. That's the police union. He says the department is barely getting by when it comes to staffing levels. Overtime is exhausting the rank-and-file officers. He wants more officers hired and better pay for those on the beat.

"I'm going to put this bluntly. Any politician who doesn't outwardly support the police is a buffoon," Maritato said. "To not understand their worth and to not value their service and their need for your community is an absolute detriment to the citizens and the people who visit."

Maritato says there need to be changes to bail reform — what he calls catch-and-release laws — that allow people back onto city streets.

Councilwoman Zeneta Everhart, meantime, is hosting a community meeting at the Mount Olive Baptist Church on East Delavan, Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. She says now is the time to come together in action.

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