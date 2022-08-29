Reward offered for information in connection to death of 18-year-old Jalia Marrero

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A reward is being offered for information in connection to the death of 18-year-old Jalia Marrero.

Marrero was reported missing in May and her body was recovered in a wooded area south of Delsan Court in Buffalo in June. Her family told 7 News they believe her boyfriend is responsible for her death. They said she was a prisoner of her relationship.

No one has been arrested in connection to Marrero's death, her family told 7 News they won't stop until there is justice. Erie County medical examiners conducted an autopsy and police announced her death has been ruled a homicide.

On Monday, Crime Stoppers announced a reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person(s) responsible.