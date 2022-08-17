Family of Luis and Jalia Marrero: "I won't stop until I get justice for my family"

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Pastor Tim Newkirk and her family said 18-year-old Jalia Marrero was supposed to go to college, but this summer that was all taken away.

"That's not happening because someone killed her, because someone took her father's life. The reason why she is no longer with us is because someone killed her father and she witnessed it," Pastor Tim Newkirk of GYC Ministries said.

According to Buffalo Police, Jalia's body was found June 6th. She was last seen May 8th or 9th, just a few days after her father Luis Marrero was murdered right in front of her.

"She was the only one who could live to talk about it," Newkirk said.

The Marrero's family said they know both Jalia and Luis died at the hands of Jalia's ex-boyfriend who abused to her.

However, no one has been arrested. Jalia's death hasn't even been ruled a homicide.

Crimestoppers just put out a $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in Luis's murder.

"I was in contact with them every day for about a week until they finally put a reward up for Luis's death. They cannot put one up for Jalia because they don't have a cause of death, and as of today, they still don't have a cause of death," Norma Coppola, Jalia and Luis's cousin, said, "he medical examiner left a voicemail today and said that they have sent another study out or that it's still under investigation, but not so much that they have a report back on her. They told us to wait another month."

That's about the only update the Marrero's family says they've received.

"I have not gotten a call since the day they found Jalia's body," Coppola said, "I think the police department working on this case should do a better job at responding to the family, and have some empathy towards our family, and give us updates, whether that it's they're still investigating or if they have any leads."

The family says without those updated, they're constantly looking over their shoulders.

"We live in fear every day because we know who did this. We know who killed Luis. We know he had something to do with Jalia's death," Coppola said.

They reached out to Common Council Member David Rivera, who is a former detective.

"He was willing to help me which is probably the most I've gotten so far from anybody out in the community besides Pastor Tim Newkirk," Coppola said.

Rivera said he understands that police can not share details of the investigation, but he does not understand why they haven't called the Marrero's family to simply say they're still investigating.

"I asked him to give me whatever information he could. He said there were some challenges with the case. You need to meet a certain level of evidence before you send it over to the District Attorney's office," Rivera said.

The District Attorney's Office said they are actively investigating this case. But the family said they won't stop until there's an arrest.

"I've even reached out, sent an email, to the Attorney General. I'm trying everything. I won't stop. I can't stop, and I won't stop until I get justice for my family," Coppola said.