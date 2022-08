BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Crimestoppers is offering a $7500 reward for information surrounding the arrest or indictment of the person responsible for killing a Buffalo man.

The victim, Luis Marrero, was killed on May 4, on Donovan Drive in Buffalo.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact Crimestoppers WNY at (716) 867-6161, or submit a tip to the Crimestoppers Mobile App.