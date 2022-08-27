Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Buffalo police: death of 18-year-old ruled a homicide

MISSING WEB.PNG
Buffalo Police
MISSING WEB.PNG
Posted at 3:10 PM, Aug 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-27 15:13:26-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say the death of a high school student has been ruled a homicide.

According to police, 18-year-old Jalia Marrero was found dead in a wooded area in North Buffalo on June 6. She was reported missing on May 21.

Jalia's family says she witnessed the shooting that killed her father, Luis Marrero, on Donovan Drive on May 4.

Erie County medical examiners conducted an autopsy and her death was ruled a homicide. Both cases remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line at (716) 847-2255.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United