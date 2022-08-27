Buffalo police: death of 18-year-old ruled a homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say the death of a high school student has been ruled a homicide.

According to police, 18-year-old Jalia Marrero was found dead in a wooded area in North Buffalo on June 6. She was reported missing on May 21.

Jalia's family says she witnessed the shooting that killed her father, Luis Marrero, on Donovan Drive on May 4.

Erie County medical examiners conducted an autopsy and her death was ruled a homicide. Both cases remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line at (716) 847-2255.