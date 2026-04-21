Retired Erie County Sheriff’s Office Chief repays the county as part of settlement in hit-and-run case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Retired Erie County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Narcotics D.J. Granville has repaid the county nearly $63,000 as part of a settlement tied to a series of hit-and-run crashes involving his county-owned vehicle, according to a document obtained by 7 News. The payment resolves a civil matter stemming from an incident in which Granville crashed the truck into seven parked cars along several blocks on the West Side in April 2024.

Granville’s attorney mailed a check for $62,988.56 to the Erie County Attorney’s Office, satisfying the amount the county sought to recover for damages related to the crash.

The settlement agreement from December of 2025 required Granville to pay a total of $75,881 using a combination of vacation time and garnishment of wages. The agreement stipulated that if he was no longer employed by the county that he continue to make monthly payments or pay in full.

In August 2025, Granville pleaded guilty to Reckless Driving and Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Only Accident. He was sentenced to 50 hours of community service and nearly $700 in fines. The restitution agreement with the county then followed.

Granville retired from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office on March 27 of this year. His departure marked the end of a long career in local law enforcement.

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