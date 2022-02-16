Restaurant owners to push state to make to-go alcohol sales permanent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Restaurant owners around New York state, including Buffalo, are calling on state lawmakers to make to-go alcohol sales a permanent fixture.

Governor Kathy Hochul proposed making to-go alcohol sales at restaurants permanent in her 2022 State of the State Address.

The state allowed restaurants to sell alcohol to-go during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as a means to help them stay afloat amid closures. To-go alcohol sales came to an end in June 2021.

A survey conducted in May 2021 found most New Yorkers were in favor of keeping to-go alcohol sales permanent.

Local restaurateurs, including the owners of Osteria 166, Glen Park Tavern and Butera's Craft Beer & Craft Pizza, are set to make their case for permanent alcohol to-go sales at a special event Wednesday morning outside Osteria 166 in downtown Buffalo. Similar events will happen at the same time in Albany, New York, Long Island and Westchester.

State lawmakers will work on the budget until the end of March.