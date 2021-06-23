'Alcohol-to-go' coming to an end in New York State

NEW YORK (WKBW) — "Alcohol-to-go" will soon come to an end in New York State.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the state of emergency declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic will expire Thursday and will not be renewed.

Due to the expiration of the state of emergency, pandemic-related measures that allowed for the to-go sale of alcohol will end after Thursday.

Licensees please be advised that with the ending of our state of emergency and the return to pre-pandemic guidelines, the temporary pandemic-related privileges for to-go and delivery of alcoholic beverages will end after June 24. pic.twitter.com/bkjnbbvBw4 — NYS Liquor Authority (@NY_SLA) June 23, 2021

The New York State Restaurant Association previously called on the state to pass legislation to make alcohol-to-go permanent. NYSRA cited a May 2021 survey that it said revealed 78% of respondents wanted to-go alcohol sales to stay. Local restaurants were also also in favor of it becoming permanent.

The NYSRA released the following statement Wednesday: