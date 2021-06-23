Watch

'Alcohol-to-go' coming to an end in New York State

Posted at 3:20 PM, Jun 23, 2021
NEW YORK (WKBW) — "Alcohol-to-go" will soon come to an end in New York State.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the state of emergency declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic will expire Thursday and will not be renewed.

Due to the expiration of the state of emergency, pandemic-related measures that allowed for the to-go sale of alcohol will end after Thursday.

The New York State Restaurant Association previously called on the state to pass legislation to make alcohol-to-go permanent. NYSRA cited a May 2021 survey that it said revealed 78% of respondents wanted to-go alcohol sales to stay. Local restaurants were also also in favor of it becoming permanent.

The NYSRA released the following statement Wednesday:

While the lifting of the emergency order is a welcome milestone to the end of the pandemic, with it comes the sudden end to alcohol to-go. A permanent extension of alcohol-to-go is supported by 78% of New Yorkers, but the Legislature failed to extend it and now the Executive Order has ended. Only in New York would elected officials ignore an overwhelming majority of the public. Restaurants are struggling to find staff, keep up with rising costs and manage a limited supply of goods, and nearly two-thirds of the applicants will not receive Restaurant Relief Funds. New York State must do more to help, not hurt, our restaurant industry.

