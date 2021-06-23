Cuomo: New York's state of emergency expires Thursday, will not be renewed

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the state of emergency declared due to the COVID-19 pandemic will expire Thursday and will not be renewed.

Fighting COVID & vaccinating New Yorkers are still top priorities, but the emergency chapter of this fight is over. All thanks to New Yorkers who were #NewYorkTough. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 23, 2021

"The emergency is over. The state of emergency that I had declared in consultation with commissioner Zucker, a health emergency, it expires tomorrow. It will not be renewed, it will punctuate the expiration of the emergency that we have been in because New Yorkers rallied and essential workers rallied," Cuomo said during a Wednesday briefing.

Cuomo said although the emergency is over, CDC guidance remains in place. Masks are still required for unvaccinated individuals on public transit, and in certain other settings. The governor says local governments may continue to enforce mask rules in those settings.