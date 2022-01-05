Gov. Hochul proposes permanent return of 'alcohol-to-go' for bars and restaurants

NEW YORK (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul proposed to permanently legalize the sale of "alcohol-to-go" for bars and restaurants as part of the 2022 State of the State.

According to the State of the State:

To-go drinks were a critical revenue stream for New York’s bars and restaurants during the pandemic, helping many small businesses across the state pay their rents or mortgages. Governor Hochul will permanently allow for the sale of to-go drinks for off-premises consumption to continue supporting the recovery of bars and restaurants.

"Alcohol-to-go" came to an end in New York state in July 2020 and bars and restaurants called for the program to become permanent.

The New York State Restaurant Association released the following statement Wednesday: