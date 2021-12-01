Report: Buffalo Bills fan awarded $1.1 million settlement after bloody arrest by Erie County Sheriff's Office deputy

ORHCRAD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo Bills fan and former University at Buffalo student has been awarded a $1.1 million settlement after a bloody arrest by an Erie County Sheriff's deputy in 2017, according to a report from The Buffalo News.

Former Erie County Sheriff's deputy Kenneth Achtyl was caught on body camera footage assaulting Belsito during an arrest at a tailgate outside of then New Era Field on December 3, 2017. Belsito was arrested on counts of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental administration. All the charges against Belsito were dropped by the Erie County District Attorney's Office in June of 2018 after a review of the body camera footage.

Belsito suffered a nasal fracture and a concussion following the incident. In February 2019, he filed a wrongful arrest lawsuit against the county, the sheriff's department and the two deputies involved and claimed assault, battery and an unlawful arrest by the deputies.

In May 2019 Achtyl was charged with two counts of assault in the third, one count of falsifying business records in the second and one count of official misconduct. In September 2019 Acthyl was found guilty of misconduct, reckless assault and falsifying records, but not guilty on intentional assault.

In October 2019 Acthyl submitted his resignation and in January 2020 he was sentenced to one year conditional discharge for each of his misdemeanor charges, ordered to serve 150 hours of community service in 9 months and pay almost $1,000 in fines.

According to The Buffalo News, the county carries insurance for stadium security. The News said AXA XL Insurance has provided $1 million of the settlement amount and the county will pay the remaining $100,000.