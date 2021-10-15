Rep. Higgins: White House indicates U.S. land border will reopen to vaccinated Canadians November 8

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to Congressman Brian Higgins (D - NY26) the White House indicates the U.S. land border will reopen to vaccinated Canadians on November 8.

Tuesday the United States Department of Homeland Security announced land borders would reopen to those who are fully vaccinated for nonessential travel in November.

The reopening will take place in two phases. Phase one will open the border to nonessential travel from Canada and Mexico in November. The second phase starts in January and will allow travel through land and ferry ports of entry from other foreign nationals.

The border closed to nonessential travel in March 2020 due to COVID-19 and reopened to vaccinated Americans on August 9, 2021.

According to a release from the Canada Border Services Agency, border measures will remain in place for those entering or returning to Canada.

Fully vaccinated travellers coming to Canada must complete the mandatory pre-arrival molecular COVID-19 test and submit their mandatory information including their digital proof of vaccination in English or French using the free ArriveCAN (App or website) within 72 hours before arriving in Canada. Antigen tests, often called “rapid tests”, are not accepted. Fully vaccinated travellers who are eligible to enter Canada continue to be subject to mandatory random testing on arrival.



For short trips, that are less than 72 hours, Canadian citizens, people registered under the Indian Act, permanent residents and protected persons travelling to the United States are allowed to take their pre-arrival molecular test before they leave Canada. If the test is more than 72 hours old when they re-enter Canada, they will be required to get a new pre-arrival molecular test in the United States. - Canada Border Services Agency

You can find more information here.

Higgins has also sent a letter to the CDC asking for clarity on the vaccines the U.S. will accept as proof of vaccination.

Nearly four million Canadians, equivalent to ten percent of their fully vaccinated population, have received mixed doses of the available mRNA COVID-19 vaccines – this includes the AstraZeneca vaccine. At present, the AstraZeneca vaccine does not appear on the CDC’s list of approved and authorized vaccines for use in the United States and the CDC website recommends against mixing doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. - Rep. Higgins

You can read the full letter here.