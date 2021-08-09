Canada border reopens to fully vaccinated Americans

NIAGARA FALLS, Canada (WKBW) — Fully vaccinated Americans are officially allowed to cross over to Canada for non-essential travel. There were dozens of families that could finally be reunited at Rainbow Bridge.

Lexa Rosan lives in Manhattan and has not seen her sister in two years.

“I could cry,” Rosan said. “Walking across the Rainbow Bridge is such a beautiful way to enter.”

The Leightons finally got to hug their daughter who was staying in Buffalo for her swim team.

“To have her back is amazing,” Dave Leighton said. “We’ve been texting and watching her meets on YouTube, but to finally have her back is amazing.”

Some people, lika Simon Rowell, were crossing the border not to reunite with family, but to explore a new city.

To be honest, we’ve never been here before!” Rowell said. “Before the crowds come honestly is what we’re trying to do.”

Canadians told us they’re excited to invite Americans back, but they wish they could travel to the United States.

“The quicker we can open up both ways as much as they get to come here would be better for us,” Brad Blair, Windsor resident, said.

But, with new COVID-19 restrictions, crossing the border is no longer a one step process. Click here to learn what you need to do before you head to Canada.

