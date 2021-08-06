Here's your step-by-step list to follow if you're driving into Canada on Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As soon as the clock strikes midnight on Monday August 9, fully vaccinated Americans can drive onto the peace bridge and into Canada for the first time in nearly two years.

But the process to cross the border is much different now and might take you a bit longer. So let’s walk through it step by step.

You need proof of a negative molecular COVID-19 test within 72 hours of reaching the border Don't let the name confuse you, a molecular test and p-c-r test are the same type of test in most instances, health officials say you should check with your county’s health department for testing specifics. After you get your results, you'll need to register with Arrivecan, a free app for your phone It's import to note this app is free, be wary of sites asking for payment, they're not legit Make sure you have all your travel documents ready to go Passport Vaccine card Arrivecan status Once you get to Canada, you could be instructed to either take an arrival COVID-19 test or you’ll get a home test kit at random, according to the Canadian government’s COVID-19 travel checklist. Travelers must take the test regardless of your vaccination status Tests are free of charge If you test a positive, you won’t get your results right away, you’ll be contacted by your local public health authority and asked to isolate and follow their instructions Have a backup plan, just in case you need to quarantine

And a word of warning, don't try to fake it. Any forged vaccination records will be subject to a $750,000 fine and up to six months in prison under Canada's quarantine act.

Erie county has appointments available for rapid molecular COVID-19 tests. Click here for more info.

D'Youville is also offering rapid testing, to make an appointment for the Rapid PCR Test, visit either D'Youville's website or Vital Pharmacy RX's website.