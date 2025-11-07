Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rep. Elise Stefanik announces run for New York Governor

Rep. Elise Stefanik announces run for New York Governor
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Representative Elise Stefanik has announced her run for New York Governor in next year's gubernatorial election against Governor Kathy Hochul.

Stefanik releasing a new website and video overnight saying New York is ready for change and Governor Hochul is the "worst governor in America."

This is something 7 News has been watching closely for you. In June, Stefanik hinted at a run while speaking in West Seneca with Congressman Nick Langworthy.

A Siena poll from September, also showed what New Yorkers thought about a potential matchup between Stefanik and Governor Hochul.

The poll showing Hochul has a 25% lead over Stefanik if the election were to happen today.

Governor Hochul's campaign office released the following statement Friday morning:

"Sellout Stefanik is Donald Trump’s number one cheerleader in Congress and his right-hand woman in his war on New York: gutting health care, jacking up costs with expensive tariffs, and cutting funding for our police, schools, and hospitals. Apparently, screwing over New Yorkers in Congress wasn’t enough – now she’s trying to bring Trump’s chaos and skyrocketing costs to our state. While Stefanik puts Trump first and New York last, Governor Hochul is lowering costs, cutting middle-class taxes, and fighting for the New Yorkers Stefanik abandoned."

