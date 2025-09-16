Siena Poll: Gov. Hochul's favorability reaches highest rating since January 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new Siena Poll shows more New Yorkers are supporting Governor Hochul.

The poll shows Gov. Hochul's favorability rating is now 45-42% which is the highest it's been since January 2024.

A majority of voters say they believe the governor works hard, is honest, and cares about New Yorkers.

As we approach next year's gubernatorial race, the poll shows Hochul has a 25% lead over her likely republican challenger Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

About 75% of New York democrats support Hochul, but only 37% of all voters say they want to elect her.

This all comes just a day after Governor Hochul endorsed Zohran Mamdani in the New York City Mayor's race.

