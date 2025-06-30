'Not a question of if...a question of when': Rep. Elise Stefanik signals 2026 gubernatorial bid to 'save NYS'

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik headlined a packed Republican fundraiser in Erie County, delivering a pointed message about the future of New York State — and signaling she may soon be running for governor.

Stefanik joined Congressman Nick Langworthy at the event, held in West Seneca, where the two rallied GOP supporters around a shared goal: turning Erie County red and ousting Governor Kathy Hochul in 2026.

“This truly could be our last shot at saving New York — but it’s worth fighting for,” Langworthy said during his remarks to the crowd.

Many in the room were already pointing to Stefanik as the Republican party’s likely candidate for governor. She didn’t announce a campaign, but made it clear that an announcement is coming.

“It’s not a question of if — it’s a question of when I announce, at the time and place of my choosing,” Stefanik told the crowd. “So I want to ask you all today to join us in this effort to save New York State once and for all — and fire Kathy Hochul in 2026, starting right here in Erie County.”

Republicans have been vocal about making Erie County a key battleground in the next gubernatorial race.

In 2022, Governor Hochul defeated Republican candidate Lee Zeldin in Erie County by more than 19,000 votes, winning 176,281 to 157,008, according to the Erie County Board of Elections.

Still, Langworthy says that’s exactly why the focus needs to stay here.

“This is a critical county to win statewide,” he said. “If Elise moves forward with this campaign, this will be ground zero.”

Stefanik echoed that confidence.

“We’re going to win Erie County,” she said.

When asked why she believes the state is ready for a Republican governor — New York hasn’t elected one since 2002 — Stefanik pointed to recent trends.

“No state has moved more in the Republican direction. In New York State, look at President Trump in 2024 more than any other state. New York voted more Republican. If you look at Lee Zeldin, his effective campaign in 2022, Lee Zeldin came within six points. We're now polling only four points down, and that's without even launching a campaign,” Stefanik said. “New Yorkers are ready for a new generation of leadership. They see the failure of Kathy Hochul and single-party Democrat rule.”

Governor Hochul is expected to seek re-election in 2026, though her campaign has not yet confirmed any plans. 7 News reached out to her team for comment but has not yet heard back.

