Ready to swim with the sharks? Here's how you apply to be on ABC's 'Shark Tank'

BUFFALO (WKBW) — Do you have an idea for the next big thing? Do you have what it takes to swim with the sharks on 'Shark Tank'?

Casting for ABC's hit show is underway and producers are scouring the country looking for unique people and products to be a part of Season 13.

"We are looking for some hungry and passionate entrepreneurs" says Mindy Zemrak, the supervising casting producer for 'Shark Tank'.

Since 2009 'Shark Tank' has given budding entrepreneurs the chance to secure big business deals to chase their dreams. This year, because of COVID-19, the journey begins by filling out an online application.

"Give us three bullet points about what makes your company or product different compared to any competitors on the market. Or why it's about to blow up and become the next big thing.", said Zemrack.

Western New York has been well represented on 'Shark Tank'. In 2020 the Buffalo company, and 43North winner, Spark Charge secured a million dollar investment to produce portable car charging stations.

'Shark Tank' receives around 30,000 applications each and every year. On average only 88 companies make it to air in each season. The casting process is extremely competitive.

Zemrack says what helps an applicant stand out is not only a great idea, but also a great story. "Shark Tank is fifty percent about your business or product, and the other half is about the entrepreneur and their back story." "Anything about your journey or what you had to give up to get your business to this point or the obstacles you have had to overcome. Those details about yourself will set you apart from others."

Applications for Season 13 will be accepted through the end of the July but Zemrak is encouraging people to get their submissions in as soon as possible.

'Shark Tank' airs on 7ABC on Friday nights at 8 p.m.