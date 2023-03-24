Ralphie the 'demon dog' moving on to next adventure with 'perfect adopter'

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ralphie, the so-called "demon dog," is moving on to his next adventure!

The Niagara SPCA announced Friday that they have found "Ralphie's perfect adopter."

The SPCA received over 700 emails and reviewed applications with Ralphie's trainer, Chris Fiels.

The SPCA says Jason from Tennessee is uniquely qualified because he trains dogs for the Department of Energy in Tennessee. Ralphie will join Jason and his three dogs, a Frenchie, a Dashound and a German Shepard.

"We wonder how Jason finds time to live his life around all of his dogs' activities. The answer surely must be: he dedicates his life to dogs and that's what makes him a perfect match for Ralphie," the SPCA said via Facebook.

In January, the SPCA described Ralphie as a dog that is at first glance an "adorable, highly sought after, young dog" but that he is actually a "fire breathing demon."

You can continue to follow Ralphie on his new journey through Instagram orFacebook.