Ralphie 'The Demon Dog' continues to make progress in training

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ralphie has come a long way..

I mean, come on. Look at that face. That's an adorable puppy.

A few months ago, Niagara SPCA put out a notice to people looking to adopt, saying the French Bulldog was a 'whole jerk' which sparked a viral movement into helping Ralphie find a new home.

But no luck. In fact, he was returned to Niagara SPCA multiple times for his behavior in the foster homes. That's when the shelter sent him to YourEveryDayK9 on Grand Island.

When Ralphie first started training at YourEveryDayK9, there was a little bit of a learning curve. But, his trainer said that three weeks in, he's a completely different dog.

"I've enjoyed Ralphie a lot. As a trainer, he's just about everything you want," YourEveryDayK9 Owner, Chris Fiels said.

The two work on obedience training, but they also focus on having fun. Ralphie gets to run on the treadmill, play fetch, and even interact with other dogs. Sometimes, even new people. All of this is to make Ralphie comfortable, so that he can find his 'furever home'

"He loves it. He enjoys the work. He likes the structure. He needs that day-to-day activity. A family is going to want to do all these things. It's not just place, down, come. You want to have a full life with him. So you want to make sure he's doing well in all these scenarios," Fiels said.

If you want to track Ralphie's progress, you can head to Niagara SPCA's Facebook page