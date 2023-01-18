Niagara County SPCA advertises dog Ralphie as "terror," warns potential adopters

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County SPCA advertised one of its dogs up for adoption in a no-frills way in a Tuesday evening Facebook post.

The animal shelter wrote the post describing Ralphie, the so-called "terror," as a dog that is at first glance an "adorable, highly sought after, young dog" but that he is actually a terror and a "fire breathing demon."

Ironically enough, the Facebook post garnered positive attention in regard to Ralphie, with many commenting that they would be willing to donate toward his adoption fee.

In comments under the post, many posted their own dogs, writing that they also have a little Ralphie at home as well.

As of Wednesday evening, the Niagara County SPCA has received $100 in donations towards Ralphie's adoption fee.

Adopters beware, however, in the SPCA Facebook post, they mention that an ideal home for Ralphie is one free of other animals and children.

Anyone looking to inquire about adopting Ralphie can contact the Niagara County SPCA at 716.731.4368 ext. 301.