Ralliers call for independent expert to evaluate The Great Northern Elevator, urging Buffalo Common Council to place 60-day moratorium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A rally to save the Great Northern Grain Elevator took place on the steps of Buffalo City Hall, Thursday afternoon.

The group called, "Citizens to Save the Great Northern" voiced its opposition, in the emergency demolition of the historic landmark.

The group is among several preservation groups attempting to save the 124-year-old building.

Ralliers stated it needs an evaluation by independent experts.

The group is also urging the Buffalo Common Council to pass a law placing a 60-day moratorium on the demolition.

"The fact of the matter remains that the building poses no greater clear and present danger, than it did before the December storm. All life safety risks, including falling bricks, have been thoroughly documented by ADM and presented back to the city as pre-existing problems. Thus, in no way, reasonably constitutes the issuance of the emergency demolition permit, bypassing the city's preservation board," Citizens to Save the Great Northern member and UB Professor Greg Delaney said.

The Great Northern Elevator is the "oldest surviving elevator", in Buffalo.

It was constructed in March 1897.

Earlier this month, 7 News told shared how a judge vacated a temporary restraining order for its demolition.

The grain elevator was damaged during wind storms on December 11.