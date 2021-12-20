Historic grain elevator gets temporary reprieve from wrecking ball

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The badly damaged Great Northern Grain Elevator at 250 Ganson Street in the City of Buffalo received a reprieve Sunday from demolition.

State Supreme Court Justice Dennis Ward issued a temporary restraining order. This would prevent demolition from taking place until a court hearing is held Wednesday.

The city issued emergency demolition after a recent wind storm heavily damaged the grain elevator.

It is owned by ADM, which had filed for emergency demolition, saying the damage was too extensive and “posted significant public safety concerns.”

WKBW Damage caused by recent windstorm to the grain elevator.

But preservationists want to see the elevator, built in 1897, remain as part of the city’s waterfront history.

The Campaign for Greater Buffalo and preservationist Tim Tielman sought the restraining order.

Tielman tells 7 Eyewitness News developer Doug Jemal is very interested in buying the property to redevelop.

We reached out to the City of Buffalo for comment and they issued the following statement from the city's Permits & Inspections:

"I expected that a restraining order would be filed. If Mr. Jemal or anyone else wants to buy the grain elevator, they will have to talk with ADM and probably a judge. No matter who owns it, there still exists a hazardous condition which needs to be mitigated."



James Comerford, commissioner



We also reached out to owner ADM who declined said it would not be doing interviews at this time.

Tielman says the judge will hold a hearing Wednesday morning at 9:30 to hear the case.