Demolition of Great Northern Grain Elevator can start after temporary restraining order vacated

Ryan Arbogast
Great Northern Grain Elevator
Posted at 3:37 PM, Jan 05, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Demolition of the Great Northern Grain Elevator in Buffalo can begin after a judge vacated a temporary restraining order that prevented demolition.

In court documents, the ruling indicated that the efforts to demolish the damaged grain elevator can begin.

The grain elevator was damaged during wind storms on December 11.

Several preservation groups attempted to save the grain elevator from demolition.

You can view the court ruling below.

Grain Elevator court ruling by Paul Ross on Scribd

