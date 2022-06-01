Queen City Super Flea announces vendor lineup

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Kai Mikolajczak, one of the owners of Queen City Vintage, announced in April the new Queen City Super Flea will open at 352 Fuhrmann Boulevard on the Outer Harbor starting on June 4.

The Queen City Super Flea is an ode to the original Super Flea that operated for 40 years on Walden Avenue.

Wednesday, the lineup of more than 100 vendors was announced on Instagram.

It will operate on select weekend dates throughout the summer from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can find the list of dates on its website here.