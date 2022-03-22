Queen City Vintage announces return of Super Flea, 8 years after popular Cheektowaga flea market shut down

Two words— found in both Instagram and Facebook posts from popular vintage clothing store Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo— describe the excitement over the return of the "Super Flea" market. "IT'S BACK."

A local business sponsorship and a little elbow grease is all it took to bring back a Western New York institution after an eight-year-long hiatus.

"We are so excited to be bringing back such a staple of our area. The Super Flea is something we all grew up with," said Kai Mikolajczak, a co-owner of Queen City Vintage.

The "Super Flea" at the moment does not have a new and updated location.

Queen City Vintage tells 7 News it is still working on a number of possible locations for the Western New York area, but the original location - 2500 Walden Ave in Cheektowaga, is unavailable due to the Walmart that originally took the "Super Flea's" place.

"We will continue to provide planning updates as they come to us throughout the whole process," said Mikolajczak.

However - all systems are a go and the group plans on bringing the event back in time for the warmer weather.

