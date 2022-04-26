New Queen City Super Flea to open on Outer Harbor on June 4th

BUFFALO (WKBW) — Love a good flea market? Get ready. The new Queen City Super Flea is set to bring a massive taste of nostalgia back to the Outer Harbor.

Kai Mikolajczak, one of the owners of Queen City Vintage, tells 7 News that the new Queen City Super Flea will open at 352 Fuhrmann Boulevard on the Outer Harbor starting on June 4th.

Queen City Super Flea

"We are going to have a little over 550-thousand square feet of usable space, plus additional space for parking," says Mikolajczak. "We are looking at having hundreds of vendors covering all aspects from artisans, creators, curators, resellers, small businesses and food trucks. Anything you can think of that is what we will have here".

7 News Kai Mikolajczak and 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo tour the site of the new Queen City Super Flea on the Outer Harbor.

The Queen City Super Flea is an ode to the original Super Flea that operated for 40 years on Walden Avenue.

"We want people to walk in and step back in time," says Mikolajczak. "Seeing items from childhood or things that they grew up with, but at the same time we are promoting entrepreneurship that has boomed over the last decade."

Mikolajczak says he has already received messages for more than a thousand people looking to set up shop at the new Queen City Super Flea. "We have had people from our of state. From Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Not just from this area. Literally everyone and anyone wants a spot."

Queen City Super Flea Vendors for the new Queen City Super Flea will be set up on the Outerharbor at 325 Fuhrman Boulevard.

Admission will be free. Vendors will be charged $75 to set up shop and take advantage of advertising for the flea market. Applications for vendors will start being accepted on the Queen City Super Flea website starting on Thursday April 28th.

"We want this to be a destination for the people in the City of Buffalo. Realistically being outside along the water, there is nothing better in the summer in Buffalo."