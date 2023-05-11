Public liquidation sale of contents of former Radisson hotel in Grand Island to begin Friday

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — International Content Liquidations announced there will be a public liquidation sale of the contents of the former Radisson hotel in Grand Island.

According to ILC, the sale will begin Friday at 10 a.m. and will continue daily until sold out. Daily hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The following items will be available:



Entire contents of the 260 Guest Rooms (furniture, small amenities, mirrors, linens, etc.)

Carpet

Chandeliers

Commercial Kitchen

Banquet & Catering

Commercial Bar & Restaurant Furnishings

Lobby Furniture and Fixtures

Small Amenities

Patio Furniture

Sofa Beds

Misc. Items

In September 2022,a developer from Salt Lake City, Justin Earl, said he wanted to bring apartments, restaurants, a fitness center, banquet room, lake view trail and more to the property.

In November 2022, 7 News spoke with homeowners who live near the site, they said they had some mixed feelings about the potential change.