Grand Island neighbors aren't all in when it comes to Radisson Hotel redevelopment

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — Home owners who live nearby the Radisson Hotel redevelopment site have some mixed feelings when it comes to this change. While they told 7 News they are not "anti-development" they are hoping to see the "right kind" of development.

"I'm a little concerned," said Jennifer Chin, Gran Island Resident. "There's a lot of open space near me. I love it. We can listen to owls hooting in the evening and we watch the herons flying by and there's a lot of wild life in the back."

For Chin, the rural atmosphere is what drew her into calling gran island home. However, with the Radisson Hotel kick-starting a series of new developments, she's worried things won't be this way for much longer.

"This development is really the tip of the iceberg," said Chin. "When we get this over developed it's not going to have that same feel. What's being planned is an apartment residence. We've been hearing stories of a new condo being built. We've got all this development happening at Golf View properties and it's just not going to be what we're used to seeing on the island."

However, John Whitney, Town Supervisor and Michael Conroe, Owner of Elev8 Architecture said plans were made with the community in mind.

"That's what they were talking about today was that path that would be water front access for the public," said Whitney. "Also a kayak launch so that our citizens of Grand Island, anyone can come and use it and enjoy the water front. This project is going to breathe new life into that building."

"Tonight we just received approvals on the project which we're really excited about," said Conroe. "They're really focused on the site amenities. They want to make sure the town is getting great amenities along the water front. Board walk along the quarter mile waterfront along the Niagara River."

Chin said while plans seem to accommodate everyone, there is no real access for outside residents.

"It's going to start at one end of their property and go to the other end of their property," said Chin. "It's a river walk that's really there for their development residents. The challenge is you're not creating a loop, you're just having a single walk."

Chin also said not only would another sidewalk help with accessibility, it would help with safety too.

"Where this hotel is there's a very sharp curve," said Chin. "As a walker or a runner or somebody pushing a baby stroller there, to have a car that's not abiding by the speed limit and you have a shoulder that's only like that, it's dangerous."

Developers said they do have plans to create a connection of points up to East River Road so people have easy and safe access. However, for current residents, it really comes down to this.

"You lose that country feel," said Chin. "And I'm going to be sad honestly. I'm going to be sad to see that go. I guess that's the price we pay for redevelopment."