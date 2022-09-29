Proposal in the works for the Radisson hotel to be new apartments

GRAND ISLAND N.Y. (WKBW) — The Radisson hotel in Grand Island hotel has history on the land it sits on. Yet between the local leaders and some downstate developers the property may soon be permanent homes for hundreds of people.

A developer from Salt Lake City, Justin Earl, said this proposal will not just be a residential area. He said he wants to bring restaurants, a fitness center, banquet room, lake view trail and more.

"Unfortunately everyone knows that this hotel has been declining over the years," Earl said. "And we have the unique opportunity to breath new life into the property."

Austin Hauser is a homeowner in Grand Island. He said where is lives is evolving and he is looking forward to the new space developers have proposed.

"Im all for it. Bring infrastructure in, bring more money in, bring people," Hauser said.

Developers and town officials are scheduled to meet early October to discuss what's next for the project.

