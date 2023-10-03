Prayers and Pints: Williamsville tavern hosting church service before Buffalo Bills game in London

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The early start time of the Buffalo Bills game on Sunday is posing an interesting dilemma for local churches and their congregations, so a Williamsville restaurant is getting creative.

This Sunday, Tavern at Windsor Park on Transit Road, is opening early to host a Non-Denominational church service before offering a breakfast menu and watch party for the Buffalo Bills game in London.

"It's to have people be together, and watch the game early in the morning, and they don't have to miss church," says Keith Morgan, Owner of Tavern at Windsor Park, "They can kill two birds with one stone."

Morgan tells 7 News that the Tavern at Windsor Park will open at 8:30 on Sunday morning. Pastor Steve Biegner from St. Paul's Luthern Church in Eggertsville will host the church service at the restaurant starting at 8:45 a.m.

"Churches are trying to figure out what to do," Pastor Biegner tells 7 News, "we tried to design something that people can honor both passions and do that together."

Pastor Biegner says the church service will last around 25 minutes so that Bills fans can be ready to go for the early morning game.

"We are going to laugh and pray together. The atmosphere for the game is going to be fantastic. The team is on fire. Folks just want to get together, watch it with their friends, and scream and yell. It's going to feel a little like the stadium in here," says Pastor Biegner.

Tavern at Windsor Park should provide a great setting to watch the Bills take Jacksonville in London. The restaurant calls itself a "Hometown Tavern specializing in English & American cuisine with a heavy emphasis on Import & Craft Beer and Sports"

"We do a lot of sandwiches and burgers, we also specialize in a lot of English items, such as bangers and mash, fish and chips, and toad in the hole," says Morgan.

Tavern at Windsor Park will offer a plated breakfast which will include scrambled eggs, home fries, bacon, sausage and toast starting at 9:30 a.m. The restaurant will offer its full menu beginning at 11:00 a.m.

The restaurant will be showing the game on 18 televisions. Seating will be based on first-come reservations.

If you would like to attend the church service and the watch party you are asked to make a reservation by calling Tavern at Windsor Park at 716-689-6600. There is a $10 reservation deposit required per person.

"I think it's going to be very exciting to be here watching a game at 9:30 in the morning, then you have the rest of the day to do whatever you want," says Morgan.

