Portion of NYS Thruway in WNY closing to commercial traffic at 4 p.m. Thursday

Posted at 3:24 PM, Nov 16, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul tells 7 News the New York State Thruway, between exit 46 Rochester and exit 61 PA border, will be closed to commercial traffic beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The closure is due to the winter storm that is expected to impact portions of Western New York.

"Taking those trucks off the road will prevent what has happened in other events...Where you have a jackknifed tractor-trailer that literally paralyzes the thruway and strands people for days. We want to make sure commercial vehicles know in advance, don't go on the thruway."
- Gov. Hochul

