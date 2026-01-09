Police: Suspected serial killer Richard Fox admitted that he killed his grandma in 1976

BRANT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Suspected serial killer Richard Fox, who pleaded guilty to murdering two Buffalo women and was indicted for a third murder, has now been connected to a fourth murder.

Town of Brant police said Fox admitted to investigators last year that he killed his grandmother, Beatrice Meabon, at her home on Cain Road in 1976 when he was 13 years old.

Police said that in July 1976, authorities found Meabon lying on the floor of her home. She had been stabbed and she was taken to a hospital where she died of her injuries. Her case was considered "suspicious," but no one was ever arrested.

Fox, who is 62 years old, was arrested in January 2025 after investigators connected him to the murders of Marquita Mull and Cassandra Watson. The women were murdered nearly two decades apart. Fox admitted to killing them and leaving their bodies off the path of the Chautauqua Rails to Trails in Portland, near where he grew up.

Then, in May 2025, investigators searched a house on Orleans Avenue in Niagara Falls, where Fox had once lived. There, police found the near-skeletal remains of a woman wrapped in plastic and a tarp, boarded up under the basement stairs of the house.

In December 2025, the remains were identified as 32-year-old Crystal Curthoys, and Fox was arraigned on a second-degree murder charge in connection with her death.

Authorities said they learned about Meabon's suspicious death as they were investigating Mull and Watson's killings. Investigators looked at old police reports and documents and interviewed witnesses who are still alive. It was discovered that Meabon was Fox's grandmother and he was at her home the day she was stabbed. Investigators said Fox then admitted to killing Meabon.

According to police, due to the laws in 1976 and the fact that Fox was a juvenile, he cannot be prosecuted for her murder.

"Although no charges will be filed regarding the murder of Mrs. Meabon, the victim, family and public deserve the truth of what happened 49 years ago," Brant police said in a statement. "Law enforcement is committed to pursuing justice and holding those accountable, no matter how great the passage of time."