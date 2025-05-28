'Like living next to ghosts': Niagara Falls CSU team digging through backyard of double murder suspect's house

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A crime scene unit was back at 2419 Orleans Avenue in Niagara Falls on Tuesday.

62-year-old Richard Fox, the suspect in the Chautauqua Rails to Trails murders, used to live at the home.

Back in March, police found the near-skeletal remains of an unidentified woman boarded up under the basement stairs at the Orleans Avenue home.

In May, Niagara Falls police announced Fox was a "person of interest" in connection with the unidentified woman. He has not been charged in that case.

Man charged with murdering two women is a person of interest after body found in Niagara Falls

On Tuesday, Niagara Falls police were back at the Orleans Avenue home. This time, they were concentrating on the backyard, digging up the dirt and sifting through what they found.

Neighbors told 7 News they hope they find answers.

One neighbor said to me about seeing the police back at the crime scene: “Keep up the good work, so nobody else would be a victim. You know, that's scary.”

Antonnio "Glo Tone" Passauer, who lives next door, said he came back home around noon to see police all over his street. It was a reminder of when they found the body back in March, he said.

“You ever see a haunted movie, a haunted house? And it's scary?" Passauer said. "...It's like living next to ghosts.”

Niagara Falls police said they had no updates for us on Tuesday.

WATCH: Who is Richard Fox?

Who is Richard Fox? Town of Portland residents react to Fox's arrest in 2021 murder of Marquita Mull

Fox has been in custody since January, when he was arrested on Portage Road in Niagara Falls. He was initially charged in the murder of Marquita Mull, who was 50 when she was last seen in the Broadway-Fillmore area of Buffalo. He was later also charged in the murder of Cassandra Watson, who was about 40, when her family last saw her in about 2003 or 2004. She was also from Buffalo.

Their remains were found yards apart off a Chautauqua Rails to Trails in the Town of Portland in September 2021. The trail is located less than half a mile from where Fox grew up on Wolebon Road.

He remains held without bail. His next court appearance for the two murders is in July.