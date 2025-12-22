Suspected serial killer who pleaded guilty to two murders now indicted on third murder

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Suspected serial killer Richard Fox, who pleaded guilty to murdering two Buffalo women and was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison, has now been indicted on a third murder.

Fox, 62, who has ties to Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and Chautauqua County, appeared in Niagara County Court on Monday morning, where he was arraigned on a second-degree murder charge.

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office said Fox is accused of murdering 32-year-old Crystal Curthoys in January 2023.

Back in January 2025, Fox was arrested in Niagara Falls after investigators with the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and the Buffalo Police Department connected him to the murders of Marquita Mull and Cassandra Watson. The women were murdered nearly two decades apart and Fox admitted to killing them and leaving their bodies off the path of the Chautauqua Rails to Trails in Portland, near where he grew up.

Mull was 50 when she disappeared from the Broadway district of Buffalo around June 2021. Watson was about 40 when she was last seen in about 2003. Mull was identified within a few weeks of the discovery of the bodies, but it took until late 2024 for a lab that specializes in genealogical DNA tracing to identify the second set of remains as Watson.

A couple of months after Fox was arrested, investigators searched a house on Orleans Avenue in Niagara Falls, where Fox had once lived. There, police found the near-skeletal remains of a woman wrapped in plastic and a tarp, boarded up under the basement stairs of the house.

At that time, Niagara Falls police initially said that Fox was considered a "person of interest" in the woman’s death, but stopped short of calling him a suspect.

The district attorney's office said on Monday that the remains found at the Niagara Falls home were identified as Curthoys through dental records.

In November, after Fox was sentenced in Mull and Watson’s murders to 40 years to life in prison, Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone said that he considered Fox a "serial killer" and that he believed he is responsible for "two or three" more murders.

Fox is now being held at the Niagara County jail.