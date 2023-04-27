Police report filed after 12 chickens go missing from Chautauqua County property

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Vega family lives in Silver Creek and tells 7 News it has filed a police report with New York State police after its chickens went missing.

According to the family, the coop door was somehow opened and a total of 12 chickens are now missing. There were no feathers or blood in sight.

The family tells 7 News the chickens were close to their son and they are devastated.

This incident comes a week after around 60 chicks went missing from a property in Niagara County.

As of this time, there is no information to suggest these incidents are related, but a few days prior to the chicks going missing in Niagara County, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office warned farmers to be on the lookout for animal activists that may be trying to steal their animals.

In addition, New York State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt was in Niagara County last weekend to announce the introduction of a proposed bill that would make theft of livestock a second-degree burglary charge. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney has also called on the FBI to investigate the activist group that could be linked to the alleged theft in Niagara County.