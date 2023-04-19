Niagara County Sheriff’s Office alerting Newfane farmers to watch out for trespassers

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is alerting farmers in Newfane to watch out for animal activists that may be trying to steal their livestock.

Farmer Paul Strobel tells 7 News Yoselin Person he’s losing sleep after discovering some animal activists trespassing on his property in Newfane.

“I have great concerns for my family and my children,” he says. “My children help with the farm and store.”

This comes after an animal activist meeting took place this past weekend meant to encourage the so-called rescuing of farm animals.

“Sunday morning people ended up in my driveway where they shouldn’t have been over by my livestock videotaping my animals,” Strobel says.

Strobel is so concerned he didn't want 7 News to film his cows or farm.

Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti says there isn’t a clear description of those trespassers, but he wants to make it clear that he and his department are standing strong with the farmers.

“So we have a vague description of the vehicle,” Sheriff Filicetti says. “So if that vehicle pops up in other investigations and again that’s why we’re reaching out to the farming community to say here are some things take pictures and videos of your own. I want to know what these folks are up to.”

Some believe Tracy Murphy of Asha's Farm Sanctuary who 7 News reporter Yoselin Person interviewed last summer, is behind this call to action since she kept two farm animals from a nearby farmer.

Her attorney Wayne Hsiung was initially charged with grand theft, but those charges have been amended to petty theft.

“I don't know what happened this weekend, but I do know a few months ago there were over a hundred people outside of Tracy's home,” he says. “Many of them did walk on her property.”

Other farmers tell me they want to sleep at night.

“I raise food for my family,” Farmer Ed Pettitt says. “I don't sell the produce, I raise them all for the family because this is how I want to raise my family, and this is the lifestyle I grew up and enjoy."

Sheriff Filicetti advises the public to call the Niagara County Sheriff's Office of any suspicious activity in or around local farms.

Niagara County Sheriff's Office: 716-438-3393.