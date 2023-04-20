60 chicks have gone missing on Niagara Co. farms

On Friday, The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office alerted farmers in Newfane to watch out for animal activists that may be trying to steal their livestock, now more than 60 chicks are missing from farmer's yards in the county.

"Not a trace, not a feather. Not a drop of blood,nothing. The dog picked up nothing” said Kimberly Simmeth, who noticed 50 of her chicks were missing Tuesday evening.

This comes after an animal activist meeting took place this past weekend meant to encourage the so-called rescuing of farm animals.

On Thursday, Niagara County Sheriff Michael Fillicetti says, he is encouraging all farmers, and neighbors to be on high alert.

"Now, basically I am also letting the activists know they cannot steal livestock," said Sheriff Fillicetti.

Some believe Tracy Murphy of Asha's Farm Sanctuary who 7 News reporter Yoselin Person interviewed last summer, is behind this call to action since she kept two farm animals from a nearby farmer.

Her attorney Wayne Hsiung was initially charged with grand theft, but those charges have been amended to petty theft.

“I don't know what happened this weekend, but I do know a few months ago there were over a hundred people outside of Tracy's home,” he says. “Many of them did walk on her property.”

But, Simmeth is just worried about getting back the chicks she had raised since they were young.

"“I feel very violated. I feel very. I feel very vulnerable more so than I've ever felt," said Simmeth, “this is not just my livelihood or just some material object that I have, these are birds that I care for and raise humanely so that they provide back to me the way god intended."

New York State Police are investigating the disappearance of Simmeth's chicks.

Sheriff Fillicetti says the report any suspicious behavior to 716-438-3393.

