Police: 29-year-old man seriously injured in shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police say a 29-year-old man was seriously injured in an early morning shooting Tuesday.

Late Tuesday night, the department confirmed Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to the shooting call just after 3:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadway.

Police say the victim was transported to ECMC, where he was initially listed in serious condition.

The department is asking anyone with information to contact them via their confidential Tip Line at (716) 847-2255.

This shooting is part of a dramatic uptick in gun violence in the City of Buffalo since the beginning of 2021. Tuesday evening, a man was killed in a double shooting on Theodore Street.

The Buffalo Police Department told 7 Eyewitness News as of Sunday, 110 people had been shot in 98 shootings so far this year. That's nearly a 100% increase from January-May 9, 2020.