BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say one man is dead and another is injured after a shooting Tuesday evening.

According to police, two men were shot around 6:45 p.m. in the first block of Theodore Street.

Police say one man died at the scene and another man was taken to Erie County Medical Center in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text police at (716) 847-2255.