Shootings in Buffalo up 100% YTD.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — No one knows the community like Pastor James Giles of the Buffalo Peacemakers.

For 27 years, Giles has been out front, working non-stop to reduce the violence in our city streets. A trusted leader, Giles won’t stop trying to curb the violence in Buffalo.

“You can’t blame this on law enforcement,” he said. “People want to, but you can’t. Look in the mirror, because this is a society. We’re part of society.”

New numbers from the Buffalo Police Department show the problem of gun violence in Buffalo is not getting better.

According to BPD, there have been 98 shootings this year compared to 50 at this time last year. There have been 110 people shot, compared to 59 last year. There have been 26 shooting homicides compared to just 12 in 2020.

The age of the victims is getting younger and younger.

“We’ve got younger people picking up weapons because of an influx of weapons coming into this community,” he said.

Numbers from BPD show of those 110 people shot this year, 21 of them were younger than the age of 21. The youngest shooting victim is 12.

