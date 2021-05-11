Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shootings in Buffalo up 100% YTD

items.[0].videoTitle
Shootings in Buffalo up 100% YTD.
Posted at 6:44 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 18:44:31-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — No one knows the community like Pastor James Giles of the Buffalo Peacemakers.

For 27 years, Giles has been out front, working non-stop to reduce the violence in our city streets. A trusted leader, Giles won’t stop trying to curb the violence in Buffalo.

“You can’t blame this on law enforcement,” he said. “People want to, but you can’t. Look in the mirror, because this is a society. We’re part of society.”

New numbers from the Buffalo Police Department show the problem of gun violence in Buffalo is not getting better.

According to BPD, there have been 98 shootings this year compared to 50 at this time last year. There have been 110 people shot, compared to 59 last year. There have been 26 shooting homicides compared to just 12 in 2020.

The age of the victims is getting younger and younger.

“We’ve got younger people picking up weapons because of an influx of weapons coming into this community,” he said.

Numbers from BPD show of those 110 people shot this year, 21 of them were younger than the age of 21. The youngest shooting victim is 12.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Health-Wellness-480x360.jpg

Managing the pressure and stopping the stigma