'People depend on this': Lancaster neighbors worried about making ends meet with Save-A-Lot closing

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Come September 7, neighbors in Lancaster will no longer be able to shop at Save-A-Lot, the store announced its closure on Facebook.

7 News reporter Taylor Epps talked to shoppers who say they can't believe this is happening.

Taylor Epps Jan Bellanti says she's been coming to Save-A-Lot for a while

"They can't get rid of this. These people around here depend on Save-A-Lot," said longtime shopper Jan Bellanti. "I don't know if the town can do anything, but somebody should do something." Taylor Epps Ron Gaca says this store is a staple

"It's pretty convenient, it's like a giant convenience store for all of us," said Ron Gaca. "I'm a hop, skip and a jump away, when I need something, I come here." Taylor Epps Charles Eddy says people depend on this store

"Well that's just another kick in the good ole shorts, ya know," said Charles Eddy. Taylor Epps Thomas Wert lives in the Lancaster Towers

"Everybody's on budgets, how are they gonna go? Pay cab fare 10-20 dollars back and forth a week," asked Thomas Wert who lives across the street in the Lancaster Towers, a complex for people with disabilities and the elderly.

Neighbors say they come to the store because of the promise in the name, that you'll save a lot of money.

"Everybody knows that the economy and inflation is off the wall. So you come here, you save a little bit," said Eddy.

A new report from the Labor Department shows inflation is slowing, reaching its lowest level since 2021.

"No. I don't feel that at all, it seems like each time you go into the store, the prices have risen again," said Beverly Baer.

Taylor Epps Save-A-Lot will close on September 7



"All walks of life are feeling the pinch big time. I don't go out to eat anymore. I don't go out to restaurants, I buy most of my food here," said Eddy.

This is why neighbors hope September 7 isn't the end of Save-A-Lot.

7 News reached out to Save-A-Lot to find out why they're closing and we have yet to hear back.